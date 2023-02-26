Metro (WMATA)

Metro Tests Emergency Response at Wheaton Station

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

Metro held an emergency response drill at the Wheaton Station in Maryland on Sunday.

The Red Line station was closed between 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crews were expected to test their response to a derailment inside the tunnel between Wheaton and Forest Glen.

George Nader, assistant chief of the Metro Transit Police, said the drill aimed to prepare crews for possible incidents along Metro lines.

“We're prepared to either provide service, restore service or if we need to, mitigate incident with rescue efforts or whatever it is that presents to us,” Nader said.

Metro said once the drill is over the agency will assess what worked and what did not work to better prepare for future emergencies.

Metro has recently faced several safety concerns. This includes their emergency response at stations and on trains.

