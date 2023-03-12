Metro Searching for Suspect Who Fired Shots on Green Line

Police are searching for the person who fired shots on a Green Line train Saturday morning.

WMATA said two riders got into a fight before someone fired several shots on a train near Waterfront Metro Station at about 7:30 a.m.

The suspect who fired shots appears to have gotten off the train at Navy Yard.

The intended target was not shot or hurt, according to WMATA.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

After the incident, the train involved was held at the Fort Totten Metro Station while police investigated. It has since been taken out of service.