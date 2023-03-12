Metro (WMATA)

Metro Searching for Suspect Who Fired Shots on Green Line

The incident happened Saturday morning near the Waterfront Metro Station

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for the person who fired shots on a Green Line train Saturday morning.

WMATA said two riders got into a fight before someone fired several shots on a train near Waterfront Metro Station at about 7:30 a.m.

The suspect who fired shots appears to have gotten off the train at Navy Yard.

The intended target was not shot or hurt, according to WMATA.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

After the incident, the train involved was held at the Fort Totten Metro Station while police investigated. It has since been taken out of service.

Metro (WMATA) Mar 7

Metro Safety Commission Says It's Waiting for Proof That Automated Train System Is Ready to Return

Metro (WMATA) Mar 7

‘It's Fantastic': Open Strollers Now Allowed on Metro Buses

This article tagged under:

Metro (WMATA)Green Line
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us