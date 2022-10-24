Silver Spring

Men Exchange Gunfire in Silver Spring, Shots Damage Restaurant, Car: Police

By NBC Washington Staff

Police are investigating a shooting in Silver Spring, Maryland, that damaged a nearby store and passing car, authorities say.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a release.

Initial investigations revealed that two men were shooting at each other. The gunfire damaged a nearby business and a car driving be on Fenton Street, police said.

News4 reporter Paul Wagner, tweeted photos of police at the scene examining a white car and a bullet casing in the street. There is a large bullet hole in a window. Wagner said the damaged window belongs to a Cava.

A witness told News4 he saw a man firing a gun over the ice rink while running down Ellsworth Drive.  

No injuries were reported. Police said this is an isolated incident.

