Hit-And-Run Seriously Injures Cyclist in Montgomery County: Police

A 19-year-old cyclist was struck in a hit-and-run in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities say.
Rescue personnel responded to reports of a bicyclist struck by a car in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a release.
A 19-year-old man was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The car that hit the victim did not remain at the scene. Police believe the car was a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord with a missing side view mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County police at 301-279-8000.
