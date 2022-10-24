Hit-And-Run Seriously Injures Cyclist in Montgomery County: Police

A 19-year-old cyclist was struck in a hit-and-run in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities say.

Rescue personnel responded to reports of a bicyclist struck by a car in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a release.

A 19-year-old man was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The car that hit the victim did not remain at the scene. Police believe the car was a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord with a missing side view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County police at 301-279-8000.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.