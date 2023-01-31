McPherson Square Encampment to be Cleared in February

The homeless encampment in McPherson Square will be cleared out in February, according to the National Park Service.

The date is being moved up to Feb. 15 from the original clearing date of April 12. The clearing was first requested by the D.C. government but now NPS said it is moving the date up due to “high levels of illegal drug and other criminal activity."

News4 reported on several incidents in McPherson Square in 2022.

On a Friday morning in October, a man poured what is believed to be urine on a woman walking in the park.

“Grabbed her by the back of the dress and dumped a gallon of, I presume, his own urine violently on top of her,” a witness said.

In August, a woman and two others were walking nearby the park when a man yelled anti-Asian slurs and threw concrete at their car.

The park has also been a way for community groups to reach individuals experiencing homelessness. During the holidays, volunteers provided hot meals for people living in the park.

People at the site will be given a written and verbal notice 14 days before the closure, according to NPS. Signs were reportedly posted in the park about the initial clearing date.

The encampment will be cleared in coordination with the D.C. government and community partners to connect the people living in the park with resources and housing, NPS said.