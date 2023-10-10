Master plan to improve pedestrian safety approved by Montgomery County Council vote

The Montgomery County Council voted Tuesday to approve what the county is calling the Pedestrian Master Plan.

The goal of the plan is to make it easier and safer for pedestrians to get around in the county -- and improve the transportation experience for drivers and cyclists as well.

Montgomery County leaders voted on the plan to make it easier for those three categories to coexist on the roads. They say the plan utilizes national and international best practices for pedestrian safety.

"The passage of the Pedestrian Master Plan and the recent enactment of the Safe Streets Act bring us closer to our goals of making our streets safer for everyone," said Council President Evan Glass in a statement. "I’m proud of the steps we are taking to prioritize pedestrian and cyclist safety, and I look forward to the implementation of the various recommendations laid out in this plan.

Recommendations in the plan include:

Longer crosswalk times,

More accessible sidewalks,

Pedestrian shortcuts that make walking from point A to point B faster,

More sidepaths for pedestrians and cyclists

The county council's Tuesday vote comes after draft legislation, a public hearing, two review sessions with the Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee and a work session with the full council to review the plan.