Maryland’s Historic Cider Barrel to Reopen

The historic Cider Barrel in Germantown, Maryland, will once again be selling fresh cider.

The Cider Barrel along Route 355 was built by hand in 1922. It offered non-alcoholic cider during prohibition and was so popular, it stayed open for decades after prohibition was lifted.

“It had the best cider in the world,” said Susan Soderberg of the Germantown Historical Society.

But it has been closed for the past 10 years.

Soderberg is an historian who has worked for years to preserve the unique structure.

“It’s an example of roadside novelty architecture,” she said.

There have been attempts in recent years to reopen or move the building, but none of those efforts worked.

The building is owned by a development company that owns the apartment complex that sits above it.

Now a local woman has signed a lease to reopen the Cider Barrel and once again sell fresh, locally made cider and local produce. Plans are to be open weekends and operate much like a farmers market with different local farmers rotating through each weekend.

They hope to be open for business this spring.

While the cider sold will be locally made, it won’t be the original recipe. The original owner never revealed it.

Hank Dietle’s Tavern — a landmark on Route 355 in Rockville for 106 years — is being remodeled and also hopes to reopen this spring, offering live music and cold beer.