Virginia

Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina Reach Offshore Wind Agreement

By Associated Press

100151987
Getty Images

Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina announced an agreement on Thursday to advance offshore wind development.

The states have agreed to form a team with representatives from each jurisdiction that will work to streamline the development of regional offshore wind resources.

The three states have committed to work together to increase regulatory certainty and encourage manufacturing of component parts. The partnership also will aim to reduce project costs through supply chain development and share information and best practices.

Local

Fairfax County 14 mins ago

Man Shot Near Annandale Lounge, Police Say

storm team4 2 hours ago

Weather Alert: Rain, Flood Concerns Friday, Then Halloween Chills

“This bipartisan agreement with neighboring states allows us to leverage our combined economic power and ideas to achieve cost effective success," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement announcing the agreement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaNorth Carolinaoffshore wind
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us