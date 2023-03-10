Maryland, Virginia Governors Challenge Each Other to 1-on-1 Basketball Game Over FBI Headquarter Location

It could be the political face-off of the year -- but not at the ballot box.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore challenged Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to a 1-on-1 basketball matchup on Twitter Thursday morning, with a lot riding on the outcome.

". @GlennYoungkin let's go one on one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters," Moore said, alongside a video of him scoring a point from the free throw line on the Washington Wizards court.

.@GlennYoungkin let's go one on one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters. pic.twitter.com/dht2iQklFX — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 9, 2023

Youngkin accepted, posting a gif from his own 2021 campaign trail video where he can be seen making a shot from the three-point line on an outdoor court.

"Game on!" Youngkin replied in the tweet.

The stakes of the game are whether the FBI's new headquarters, currently being location-scouted by the General Services Administration, should be built in Maryland or Virginia.

On Wednesday, Maryland had a private meeting with the GSA to pitch Prince George's County as the location for the new building. Virginia had a private meeting to pitch Springfield on Thursday.

Wherever the headquarters end up, they will be the biggest project in the history of the GSA.

A one-on-one matchup between the two states' governors wouldn't actually determine where the headquarters go. But the hypothetical game does raise interesting questions.

Youngkin is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and played as a forward for Rice University's basketball team when he was in college.

Moore is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and while he played football at Johns Hopkins University -- not basketball -- he did have basketball scholarship options heading into college.