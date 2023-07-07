Maryland teacher accused of multiple sex crimes involving students

A high school teacher in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was arrested for alleged sexual abuse and misconduct involving two students, and police say some sexual contact happened on school property.

Karl Houston Walls, 27, was charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and numerous other charges, Anne Arundel County police said in a release Thursday.

Police began investigating Walls, a teacher at Northeast High School, in May after they became aware of multiple sexual assault allegations against him, the department said.

Two students came forward and said Walls had been sending sexually explicit text messages, photographs and videos, police said. Walls reportedly solicited child pornography from both victims and had sexual contact with them, sometimes on school property, police said.

In one incident outside of school property, Walls held a knife up to one of the victims and asked them if he should "use it," police said.

Police filed charges against Walls on Wednesday. The Edgewater remains in jail.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools had transfered Walls to a position in which he didn't have contact with students after learning of the allegations, police said.

Police believe there could be more victims and they're asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 410-222-4700 or the child abuse unit at 410-222-0306.

