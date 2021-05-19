Maryland State House

Maryland State House Reopening to the Public

COVID-19 protocols, including screening questions and thermal scanning, will remain in place for all visitors

By Associated Press

annapolis maryland state house
Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Maryland State House is reopening to the public after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the Capitol will reopen on Friday. It will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He made the announcement on Tuesday during a bill signing ceremony with Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

While the building has been closed to the public since March of last year, lawmakers met inside for their 90-day legislative session, which ended April 12.

All COVID-19 protocols, including screening questions and thermal scanning, will remain in place for all visitors. Tours and groups may not exceed 25 individuals per group, not including the tour guide.

Visitors to state-owned and leased buildings will not be required to wear masks. Unvaccinated visitors are encouraged to continue to wear masks in state-owned and leased buildings.

