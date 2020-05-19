bronze vases

Maryland Police: Man Stole, Sold Bronze Vases From Cemetery

By The Associated Press

Michael Salensky
Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

Police in Maryland are searching for a man accused of stealing more than 100 bronze vases from a cemetery and selling the ornaments as scrap metal, according to authorities.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of the thefts in February, and identified Michael J. Salensky as the suspect in a statement released Monday. He is wanted on a charge of theft scheme of $100,000 or more, the office said.

Officials said in February that they estimated there could be several hundred victims, though some were not aware that their items had been taken.

Salensky was last known to live in Laurel, Delaware, and is also wanted by Delaware State Police on burglary and theft charges, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

