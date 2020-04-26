Maryland Officer Fatally Shoots Man Who Fired at Neighbor’s House With ‘Military-Style Rifle’

An officer fatally shot and killed a man who was wearing camouflage and shooting at his neighbors in Charles County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities say.

Shortly after 10 a.m., residents in the area of Spring Oak Drive and Springhill Newton Road in La Plata called 911 saying a suspect was firing rounds inside a house, Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Diane Richardson said.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect with a "military-style rifle" and he was shooting "many many rounds" toward a house, she said.

"The people inside the house were on the phone with 911 and indicating they didn't know who this person was but he was firing at people in their home, and the house was filled with people," Richardson said.

One of the officers shot at the suspect, disabling him, she said. The officers then gave first aid to the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A homeowner suffered a graze wound during the shooting, Richardson said. No others were injured.

Residents told deputies the suspect lived in the neighborhood kept to himself.

"Not too many people were familiar with him," Richardson said.

Detectives are talking to witnesses and trying to figure out what the suspect's motive was.