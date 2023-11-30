Maryland nuclear power plant to test emergency sirens on Dec. 4

Here's what to know if you hear a loud siren in parts of Maryland on Monday.

Constellation Energy Corporation will conduct its semi-annual full-volume emergency warning siren test around the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby, Maryland, on Monday, Dec. 4, at about noon.

The warning siren system will sound within a 10-mile radius of the station for three minutes, according to a statement. It's one of the two semi-annual tests performed to ensure the sirens are working properly.

The sirens serve as a way to get residents in parts of St. Mary’s, Calvert and Dorchester counties to tune into a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station during an emergency.

The power plant includes two nuclear reactors that can produce enough carbon-free electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes, the company said.