Maryland Man Charged With Torching Supreme Court Vehicle

Authorities say they've charged a Maryland man with setting fire to a police vehicle outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cody Tarner, 22, of Hagerstown, was identified by Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. Tarner also was critically injured with severe burns.

Tarner was charged with federal destruction of property and using fire to destroy property, among other counts.

The incident occurred before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue NE. The Supreme Court’s public information office said a person “poured an accelerant” onto an unmarked vehicle that belonged to the Supreme Court police force.

Video from a woman at the scene showed flames on the front end of the car.

"We should probably get away from here," someone can be heard saying.

Ummmm so we just witnessed a car explode outside the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/6BOGM5v2WY — Taylor Jackson (@TayCJackson) July 15, 2020

D.C. fire officials said firefighters extinguished the fire and found a man with severe burns. Police said Tarner remains hospitalized. He has not appeared in court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.