Supreme Court

Supreme Court Police Car Set on Fire

By NBCWashington Staff

A Supreme Court police car on fire.
@TayCJackson

Someone set fire to a Supreme Court police car Wednesday afternoon, according to Supreme Court media relations.

A male suspect poured a flammable liquid on the car parked next to the Supreme Court in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue NE before 2 p.m.

The fire also damaged a car parked next to the police car, according to the Supreme Court.

D.C. Fire and EMS was called to the scene about 1:50 p.m. and put out the fire.

Local

unemployment 39 mins ago

Maryland Discovers $501M Unemployment Fraud Scheme

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Delle Donne Hurt That Request Denied by Panel of Doctors

Supreme Court police took the suspect into custody.

He suffered burns and was taken to a hospital.

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courtcar fire
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us