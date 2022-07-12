Maryland Investing $19 Million in Chesapeake Bay Restoration Projects

Millions have been awarded to 22 Chesapeake Bay restoration projects that aim to improve water quality and restore habitats in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The ecological projects will take place at 77 sites throughout Maryland. The projects will include restoration methods such as reforestation plantings, stream restoration, stormwater management and wetland creation, the release said.

“Our administration’s commitment to environmental stewardship has included making record investments in Chesapeake Bay restoration, and fully funding the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund,” Governor Hogan said in a release. “Each of these projects plays a critical role in improving the quality of the bay and making our ecosystem more resilient.”

Today I announced $18.8 million for critical Chesapeake Bay restoration projects that will improve water quality and habitat in the bay’s watershed, while strengthening local resilience to climate impacts.



The grants are funded through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, which funds Chesapeake Bay pollution reduction projects.

"The projects awarded this funding round will benefit local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay by removing more than 41,083 pounds of nitrogen, 4,332 pounds of phosphorus and 7,967 tons of suspended solids," the release said.

In Montgomery County, grants were awarded for stormwater management, reforestation, retrofitting efforts for several ponds and Croydon Creek stream restoration, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Rockville will receive $2 million to restore 3,800 feet of the Croydon Creek.

A full list of the projects and funding can be found on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources site.