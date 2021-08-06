Maryland Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sex With a Minor

A Maryland gymnastics coach is accused of having sex with an underage student several times in 2006 and 2007, Montgomery County police said.

The investigation began in 2020 when a woman told an investigator for the U.S. Center for SafeSport that 40-year-old Mark Samuel Yellock of Northeast D.C. had inappropriate sexual contact with her between 2005 and 2007 when she was a minor, police said.

She said Yellock was her gymnastics coach at Silver Stars Gymnastics in Silver Spring and Dynamite Gymnastics in Rockville at the time.

Yellock is accused of sexually abusing the victim between 2005 and 2007, when she was in her early teens, police said. She said between July 2006 and October 2007 her coach told her to have sex with him several times inside of his car in the parking lots of both gyms. She told police she was unable to say how many times they had sex, according to court documents.

Neither gym knew of the alleged incidents before being contacted by detectives, police said, and both have expressed support for the victim and cooperated with the investigation.

Yellock has coached at other facilities in the area, police said.

Detectives arrested Yellock July 1. He is charged with five counts of sex abuse of a minor, one count of second-degree sex offense and three counts of third-degree sex offense.

Investigators believe there may be multiple victims. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about the case should call police at 240-773-5400.