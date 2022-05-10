Maryland Governor Announces Aid Package for Odesa, Ukraine

Maryland is shipping a multimillion-dollar aid package to Odesa, Ukraine, including medical supplies and body armor.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Tuesday at a warehouse in Hanover, Maryland, with Yaroslav Brisiuck, deputy chief of mission for the Embassy of Ukraine.

The Maryland Department of Health is donating more than 485,000 bandages and wound care supplies, 95 Eternity mechanical ventilators for intensive care units and 50 Astral portable ventilators.

The package also includes almost 200 pieces of body armor, including tactical vests and shields, which have been donated by the Maryland State Police.

Odesa is a sister city of Baltimore.