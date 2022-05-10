odesa

Maryland Governor Announces Aid Package for Odesa, Ukraine

By Associated Press

Ukrainian investigators work near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles a day earlier from the air at the crucial Black Sea port of Odesa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse.
AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky

Maryland is shipping a multimillion-dollar aid package to Odesa, Ukraine, including medical supplies and body armor.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Tuesday at a warehouse in Hanover, Maryland, with Yaroslav Brisiuck, deputy chief of mission for the Embassy of Ukraine.

The Maryland Department of Health is donating more than 485,000 bandages and wound care supplies, 95 Eternity mechanical ventilators for intensive care units and 50 Astral portable ventilators.

The package also includes almost 200 pieces of body armor, including tactical vests and shields, which have been donated by the Maryland State Police.

Odesa is a sister city of Baltimore.

