Maryland Gov. Hogan Opens Koreatown in Ellicott City

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has officially opened Koreatown in a Korean-American community in Ellicott City

The governor was joined by first lady Yumi Hogan on Saturday for the event, as well as South Korea’s Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck, and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

The area is marked by two Korean palace-style signs with pillars and a tiled roof. It comprises the five-mile stretch along Route 40 in Ellicott City that is home to 170 Korean businesses.

The area, which the governor dedicated as ‘Korean Way’ in 2016, is home to roughly 12,000 Korean-Americans.

The first lady is a Korean-born artist. Last November, she received the Order of Civil Merit of the Republic of Korea— its highest and most prestigious civilian honor — in recognition of her commitment to serving the Korean-American community and strengthening ties between the United States and the Republic of Korea.

Earlier this year, the governor and first lady visited the area that is now designated as Koreatown to meet with local business owners and residents following a rise in anti-Asian violence and discrimination.