Maryland Girl Makes Broadway Debut With Inclusive Message

A Maryland girl will have her name and picture up in New York City's Broadway this weekend.

Two-year-old Ellie Griffin from Mechanicsville was among those selected from more than 2,000 entries worldwide for a campaign by the National Down Syndrome Society, a human rights organization advocating for acceptance and protection of those with Down syndrome.

“So awesome, we get to see her face on the big screen," Griffin's mom said.

In the image, she will be wearing a t-shirt with the message “all means all” a message of inclusion and acceptance that didn’t necessarily exist in years past.

"Even just within the past year, I feel like people are kinda opening their eyes to that kiddos with different abilities can do anything with the right support and it’s important to include them just like anyone else," Griffin's mom said.

Griffin is only two, but when she is old enough to understand her contribution to the inclusion cause, her mother said she has a message ready.

"That she was a big star on the big screen in Times Square and that thousands, maybe millions of people got to see her and we’re supporting her and other kiddos like her," Griffin's mom said.

As of now, when she grows up Griffin wants to be a Disney princess. Until then, she is an excited Broadway veteran who just started preschool.