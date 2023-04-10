Maryland General Assembly Approves More Speed Cameras for Route 210

The Maryland General Assembly voted to double the number of speed cameras on one of the D.C. region’s deadliest roadways.

The state Senate approved legislation already approved by the state House to increase the number of speed cameras on Route 210 from three to six.

A News4 I Team investigation revealed some of Route 210’s fastest speeders have been escaping citations with only 40% of citable offenses ticketed between April and October of last year.

The News4 I-Team looked into the effectiveness of the Maryland Route 210 speed camera enforcement program in Prince George's County. It's supposed to mail citations to speeders, but the I-Team found some of the roadway's fastest drivers are breaking the law with no consequences, raising questions from the community and police about why the cameras aren’t capturing the culprits. Investigative Reporter Tracee Wilkins explains.

Neither Prince George’s County nor the company that runs the program could explain why but did say the cameras are helping reduce speed.

The county said it’s expecting bids for a possible new camera vendor soon.

The legislation for additional cameras heads to Gov. Wes Moore for his signature. If signed, Route 210 would have more speed cameras than any other state highway in Maryland.

