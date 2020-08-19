Maryland Father Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter; Mother Charged With Neglect

A Maryland father has been charged with killing his 6-year-old daughter and the child’s mother is accused of neglect.

Abigail Humes died on May 10, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday. Her father, Immanuel Humes, was charged with common law murder and child abuse resulting in death. Her mother, Jasmin Stevenson, was charged with neglect of a minor.

Emergency crews were called to the family’s home in Suitland on May 10 for a report of an unresponsive child. Humes was taken to a hospital in D.C. She was pronounced dead there a short time later. Prince George’s County police were notified of the child’s “suspicious” death, the department said.

Preliminary autopsy results revealed “obvious signs of trauma,” and Immanuel Humes, 40, was charged on June 17 with assault and child abuse.

Nearly two months later, on Aug. 10, the D.C. medical examiner told Prince George’s County police that an autopsy determined Humes died of complications from blunt force trauma. They ruled her death a homicide.

County prosecutors then upgraded the charges against Immanuel Humes. Two days later, they charged Stevenson, 34, with neglect.

Humes was “an excitable, shy and loving little girl” who loved to watch cartoons and play with her youngest sister, her obituary says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

