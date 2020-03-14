Maryland

Maryland Enacts Emergency Order to Expand Access to Child Care

Child care services will be expanded for critical health care, emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel

By Anisa Holmes

teacher with kids
Getty Images

Gov. Larry Hogan enacted an emergency order to expand access to child care for critical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak today.

The directive is intended to ensure that the children of emergency services personnel will have adequate care as their parents continue to work "on the front lines" of the coronavirus public health threat.

“Every child care and day care provider in our state is essential to our mission of maintaining essential services in this time of crisis,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Salmon.

Local

Virginia 5 hours ago

Mother of High-Risk Son Publicly Shamed for Wearing Medical Mask

small businesses 14 hours ago

DC Small Businesses Taking a Hit

Child care programs will take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including keeping children in small groups, symptom monitoring, frequent hand washing, and a rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocol.

This article tagged under:

Marylandlaw enforcementhealth care servicesChild Careemergency services
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us