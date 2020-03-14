Maryland Enacts Emergency Order to Expand Access to Child Care

Gov. Larry Hogan enacted an emergency order to expand access to child care for critical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak today.

The directive is intended to ensure that the children of emergency services personnel will have adequate care as their parents continue to work "on the front lines" of the coronavirus public health threat.

“Every child care and day care provider in our state is essential to our mission of maintaining essential services in this time of crisis,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Salmon.

Child care programs will take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including keeping children in small groups, symptom monitoring, frequent hand washing, and a rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocol.