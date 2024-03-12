Maryland church teacher accused of child sex abuse

A Maryland man faces several sex abuse charges after allegedly preying on children at a church where he taught for years, Montgomery County police said.

The victims were between 6 and 12 years old when they were assaulted, police said.

Police said 33-year-old Ervin Jeovany Alfaro Lopez targeted at least four little girls between 2016 and 2018 while he was a teacher at a church in Derwood.

A victim who is now 14 years old, stated that when she was 6 or 7, Alfaro-Lopez allegedly molested her during a midnight Mass service at the church, according to court documents.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The young victim reported it in September, investigators said. Then in January and February, three other accusers came forward with similar stories.

The arrest warrant says, “During the movie, Alfaro Lopez called Victim A over to sit on his lap at the back of the room and began touching her.”

Months later, court documents say, another victim came forward and told investigators, “Victim C advised that Alfaro Lopez would stand behind her in class and help her pray. Victim C reported that Alfaro Lopez would make sure all the students in the class had their eyes closed and he would then put his hands down Victim C’s clothes.”

Alfaro Lopez was arrested Monday. He faces more than a dozen counts of sex abuse on a minor and other sex offenses.

Detectives say there may be more victims, so anyone who knows anything that can help should call Montgomery County police.