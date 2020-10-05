transportation

Maryland and Virginia Drivers Owe $373M in DC Traffic Fines

Drivers in Maryland and Virginia owe more than $373 million in fines from outstanding parking and traffic citations in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the fines are for the past four years and were issued by the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

The information supports concerns that that drivers from both states are evading the consequences of violating traffic laws.

The D.C. Council recently passed a transportation bill that allows Mayor Muriel Bowser to negotiate reciprocity agreements with Virginia and Maryland. The agreements could ensure that drivers in those states face consequences when they violate D.C. traffic laws.

For example, an agreement could allow for the suspension of registrations and driver’s licenses of Maryland and Virginia drivers if they accrue enough fines. Maryland and Virginia would get a percentage of the recovered fines.

It is unclear whether the two states would support such agreements.

