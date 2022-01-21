Anti-abortion

March for Life Returns to DC: What to Know, Street Closures

Here's what to know about the March for Life 2022 in Washington, D.C., including road closures and the schedule

Thousands of people will converge on Washington, D.C., in freezing cold weather Friday for the annual March For Life, the biggest anti-abortion rights rally in the country.

Organizers estimate 50,000 people could attend the 49th annual march, which was created in opposition to the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision that held there’s a constitutional right to abortion.

Last year, the march was scaled back due to COVID-19.

Here's full coverage of the March for Life 2022 march.

March for Life 2022 Schedule

The March for Life events kick off with a concert at 11 a.m., followed by a rally at noon. The march is set to step off at 1 p.m.

There's also a gala dinner planned for Friday evening.

March for Life 2022 Route

The march is set to begin from the rally on the National Mall between 12th and 14th Streets, organizers say. Demonstrators are set to walk up Constitution Avenue and to the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Road Closures Map for March for Life

Road closures and parking restrictions for the March for Life on Jan. 21, 2022.

Road closures are centered around the National Mall and began at 6 a.m.

Here’s what D.C. police say about road closures:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Constitution Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW
  • 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW
  • 12th Street Tunnel
  • 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 9th Street Tunnel
  • 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
  • 3rd Street from C Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

