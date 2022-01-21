Arctic Blast Brings Frigid Cold, Wind Chills in the Teens to DC Area

Friday could be the perfect day to stay inside with hot cocoa and a bowl of soup as a blast of arctic air hits the Washington, D.C., area.

Heavy winter gear will be needed to spend any time outdoors this weekend — but the D.C. area will largely stay dry, even as a winter storm rolls over areas to the south.

Friday morning, bundle up against temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills.

Things won’t warm up much on Friday afternoon. Everyone will be in the 20s all day with wind chills in the teens.

Winter Storm to Hit Central, Southern Virginia

A winter storm will fly south of the D.C. area early Saturday. It will have very little impact near D.C.

There is a small chance that southern Maryland and the Northern Neck of Virginia could get a coating of snow overnight.

Any significant accumulations will be confined to the Virginia Beach and Norfolk areas, where a winter storm warning is in effect from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

Weekend Weather and 10-Day Forecast for D.C. Area

Saturday is set to remain freezing cold. Highs may reach 30° amid partly to mostly sunny skies and a breeze.

Sunday will be cold and dry with highs in the 30s. Monday will have more sunshine and temperatures getting close to 40°.

The next weather front will arrive Tuesday with a 60% rain chance. If it gets cold enough, a wintry mix is possible.

