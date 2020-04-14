Map: See the Diagnosed Coronavirus Cases in Each Maryland ZIP Code

Marylanders can now get information about how many diagnosed coronavirus cases are present in their own area.

Data on how many cases are present in ZIP codes across Maryland was made available this week so residents can better understand how the deadly virus spreads, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Data is only released if an area has eight or more cases.

Coronavirus Cases in Maryland by Zipcode

Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed.

On Tuesday, the five hardest-hit ZIP codes were all in Prince George's County:

20744 (Including Fort Washington, Oxon Hill, Camp Springs in Prince George's County) - 135 cases

20772 (Including Upper Marlboro in Prince George's County) - 132 cases

20774 (Including Largo in Prince George's County) - 142 cases

20747 (Including District Heights and Suitland-Silver Hill in Prince George's County) - 121 cases

20735 (Including Clinton, Accokeek and Piscataway in Prince George's County) - 116 cases

The number of cases in a ZIP code doesn't indicate how likely someone is to catch coronavirus. Areas can have variable numbers of residents, different densities and a range of demographics. Testing is more available in certain areas.

"Numbers alone can't tell the full story," Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travid Gayles said in a press release. Gayles said the numbers do show that older individuals remain at the highest risk of infections.