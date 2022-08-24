Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say

A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say.

The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police say.

When the child broke free from his grasp, the man ran off, police said. Then, officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him.

It's unclear exactly when attempted abduction happened, but police said at 6:30 p.m. they were at the scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

The child was not hurt.

The street where the incident took place is in a well-populated area off of Little River Turnpike.

