Virginia

Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say

The suspect went up to a group of kids, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say

By Gina Cook

fairfax county police car generic
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say.

The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police say.

When the child broke free from his grasp, the man ran off, police said. Then, officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him.

It's unclear exactly when attempted abduction happened, but police said at 6:30 p.m. they were at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

The child was not hurt.

The street where the incident took place is in a well-populated area off of Little River Turnpike.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown 2 hours ago

Student Loan Forgiveness, COVID-19 Boosters and Monkeypox Myths: The News4 Rundown

Northeast DC 6 mins ago

Three Shot in Northeast DC: Police

Stay with News4 for updates to this story.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFairfax CountyAlexandriaattempted abduction
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us