US Capitol

Man with hammer arrested while trying to enter U.S. Capitol

An officer saw the hammer inside the man's bag when it went through an x-ray machine at the Visitor Center

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Capitol Police officers arrested a man who tried to enter the Capitol Building on Friday afternoon with a hammer in his bag, after he became aggressive with officers during a security screening.

According to the USCP, the man was being screened at the Capitol Visitor Center just before 4 p.m. When his backpack went through the x-ray machine, an officer saw the hammer inside the bag.

That officer tried to perform a second screening and look inside the bag directly. But the man tried to grab his bag and "became combative," the USCP said.

Multiple officered tried to stop the man, leading to a "struggle." Officers tasered the man, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Snow of Ohio, and arrested him. Snow was charged with assault on a police officer.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities are investigating why Snow came to the U.S. Capitol with a hammer in the first place.

Capitol Riot Mar 1

Jury convicts first rioter to enter Capitol building during Jan. 6 attack

US Capitol Nov 30, 2023

Driver arrested after crashing into barrier near US Capitol: police

This article tagged under:

US CapitolCrime and CourtsU.S. Capitol Police (USCP)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us