Man with hammer arrested while trying to enter U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police officers arrested a man who tried to enter the Capitol Building on Friday afternoon with a hammer in his bag, after he became aggressive with officers during a security screening.

According to the USCP, the man was being screened at the Capitol Visitor Center just before 4 p.m. When his backpack went through the x-ray machine, an officer saw the hammer inside the bag.

That officer tried to perform a second screening and look inside the bag directly. But the man tried to grab his bag and "became combative," the USCP said.

Multiple officered tried to stop the man, leading to a "struggle." Officers tasered the man, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Snow of Ohio, and arrested him. Snow was charged with assault on a police officer.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities are investigating why Snow came to the U.S. Capitol with a hammer in the first place.