US Capitol

Driver arrested after crashing into barrier near US Capitol

The driver hit a barricade at South Capitol and D streets, U.S. Capitol Police said

By NBC Washington Staff

A driver crashed into a barrier near the U.S. Capitol and was arrested early Thursday, authorities say.

Kevin Simon, 28, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest and leaving after colliding after what U.S. Capitol Police called a traffic collision.

A white sedan with a crushed front end remained in the area.

Police say Simon was speeding north on Interstate 395 at about 7:45 a.m., exited at Washington Avenue SW, hit two cars and kept driving. He continued along D Street SW, turned left and hit a barricade at South Capitol and D streets.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Simon received minor injuries and will be taken to a hospital for evaluation after “acting delirious and combative,” a statement from police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

US CapitolWashington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us