Driver arrested after crashing into barrier near US Capitol

A driver crashed into a barrier near the U.S. Capitol and was arrested early Thursday, authorities say.

Kevin Simon, 28, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest and leaving after colliding after what U.S. Capitol Police called a traffic collision.

A white sedan with a crushed front end remained in the area.

Police say Simon was speeding north on Interstate 395 at about 7:45 a.m., exited at Washington Avenue SW, hit two cars and kept driving. He continued along D Street SW, turned left and hit a barricade at South Capitol and D streets.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Simon received minor injuries and will be taken to a hospital for evaluation after “acting delirious and combative,” a statement from police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.