Man Wanted for Killing of Mother Arrested in Assault of Firefighter

A D.C. murder suspect evading a warrant was arrested Thursday for assaulting a D.C. firefighter in an unrelated incident.

Court documents obtained by News4 show that Seth Andrews, 33, allegedly punched a firefighter at the scene of a small fire on 18th St. NE Thursday night. When he was arrested for the alleged assault, officer discovered Andrews had an open warrant out for his arrest for the death of his mother in July.

Court documents say Andrews called 911 on July 16 and after reportedly finding his mother unconscious.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

He was heard on a 911 call saying “come on, breathe mommy” as a dispatcher walked him through CPR. Witnesses told detectives they believed Andrews murdered his mother because of severe mental illness.

Police arrived to the scene to find Hazel Evans, 67, unconscious and unresponsive. An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner found the cause of death to be asphyxia secondary to neck compression. Evans death was ruled a homicide.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

In the Thursday incident, the firefighter entered his firetruck after being assaulted. Andrews then broke a window with a corkscrew, documents say.

Responding officers at the scene found Andrews holding a roman candle firework and a piece of wood. Andrews was arrested. As he was being loaded into a police cruiser, he kicked a cruiser door, closing it on an officers hands.

The firefighter and officer were both treated for minor injuries.

Andrews appeared in court Friday and was ordered to be held without bond. He will return to court on Sept. 14.