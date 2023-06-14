Man tried to kidnap child near Fairfax County elementary school, police say

A man grabbed a 10-year-old child near an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The child was walking near Island Creek Elementary School to go to a playground in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County at 4:15 p.m., when a man grabbed the child by the arm, police say. Investigators said the child was able to pull away and quickly run back to the school.

Police described the suspect as a black man who is 40-years-old, 6’1”, thin and bald. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and had a black backpack.

Officers searched the area with a K9 and a helicopter, but couldn't find the man.

Police are asking people who live in the area to look at their home surveillance videos.

Anyone with tips can call 703-246-7800 or 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).