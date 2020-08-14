Montgomery County

Man Struck In Montgomery County Hit-And-Run

Montgomery County Police Department

A man in Montgomery County was left seriously injured after he was struck by someone in a pickup truck, police say.

Montgomery County police released photos of the Ford truck they believe hit 62-year-old Robert Lawrence and fled Tuesday. Lawrence stopped his truck on Bel Pre Road at London Lane in the Aspen Hill area. When he got out if his vehicle, he was struck by another truck.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

Adams Morgan 1 min ago

DC Police Cordon Off Blocks of Adams Morgan, Arrest Protesters

weather 2 hours ago

Fewer Storms Friday, More Rain Expected Heading Into Weekend

Lawrence was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Surveillance cameras captured the striking vehicle, which appeared to be a light-colored, two-door Ford pickup truck.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to help identify who could have been driving the truck.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMontgomery County policehit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us