Man Struck By Stray Round Inside Waldorf Apartment: Sheriff's Office

A man was shot inside his apartment in Waldorf, Maryland, by what authorities believe was a stray bullet, the sheriff’s office said.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf around 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

First responders found the victim shot in the leg. He was flown to a trauma center and his current condition is unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said they believe suspects fired multiple gunshots in a parking lot in front of the victim’s apartment and that a stray round from that gunfire struck the victim inside of his home.

A search for the shooter or shooters is underway.

