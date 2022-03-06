Waldorf

Man Struck By Stray Round Inside Waldorf Apartment: Sheriff's Office

A search for the shooter or shooters is underway.

By Tom Lynch

Generic caution tape with police lights in the background.
Shutterstock

A man was shot inside his apartment in Waldorf, Maryland, by what authorities believe was a stray bullet, the sheriff’s office said. 

Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf around 4:30 p.m., authorities said. 

First responders found the victim shot in the leg. He was flown to a trauma center and his current condition is unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said they believe suspects fired multiple gunshots in a parking lot in front of the victim’s apartment and that a stray round from that gunfire struck the victim inside of his home. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

WaldorfCharles County Sheriff's Office
