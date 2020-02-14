Local
Man Stabbed, Killed in Montgomery County: Police

A woman is in custody, police say

By Justin Finch and Sophia Barnes

A man who was stabbed late Thursday night has died, and a woman he knew is in police custody, Montgomery County Police say.

Montgomery County Police were called about 11:15 p.m. Thursday and responded to the 400 block of W. Montgomery Avenue in Rockville, Maryland.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed. They tried to rescue him, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police arrested a woman at the scene. Police say the woman and the man knew each other, but it's unclear how.

Much of the police investigation appeared to be focused on a smaller structure set behind a larger house on the street.

A car was also towed from the scene.

