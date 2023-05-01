Man Shot Trying to Stop Scooter Robbery in Northwest DC, Witnesses Say

A man was shot after witnesses said he tried to intervene during a scooter robbery on 14th Street in Northwest D.C. on Monday.

D.C. police said it happened at about 7:30 p.m. near the corner of 14th and S streets NW.

The target of the robbery told News4 she was inside a hardware store and went out to find her white scooter gone. Then she heard the gunshots.

“I heard something and I ran away to the restaurant,” she said, unsure of what had happened. “I just heard the first one and I ran away.”

Witnesses told police they saw three young men involved in the incident on a red scooter. Video captured by a security camera at a nearby business showed three men heading up 14th Street NW on a red scooter moments before the shooting.

The bystander who was shot was believed to have also been on a scooter when he tried to intervene.

A man who did not want to be identified said he saw what happened.

“He told them to stop, not to steal it,” he said.

The victim was shot in the stomach and suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

It was not clear if authorities made any arrests. They asked business owners whose security cameras may have captured the crime to contact them with any potentially relevant information.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.