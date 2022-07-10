‘Like 40 Shots': Man Shot at Briggs Chaney Marketplace Parking Lot

A man was found shot Sunday in a parking lot of Briggs Chaney Marketplace in Silver Spring, Maryland, authorities said.

Montgomery County police said they responded at around 5:20 p.m. to the lot in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive for the report of a shooting.

There officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

"I just heard like 40 shots, just continuous shots, and people were scattering around," one witness, Zack, said. "I couldn't believe it. Everybody was startled."

Zack, wearing a T-shirt with the words "HANDS UP GUNS DOWN," told News4 he was with his family and about to get a haircut at a barber shop at the shopping center when he heard the gunfire.

"It's a lot of work to do out here in the streets, you know," he said. "And a lot of young lives is getting lost. It's just senseless, so we gotta stay in front of it, that's all."

Bullets also hit several vehicles and businesses, including the barber shop Zack planned to patron, authorities said.

Another man said he rushed to the shopping center after hearing about the shooting.

"For somebody to just open fire in this parking lot - it's wrong," he said. "My friends work in that barber shop. I grew up with these guys. These guys are my friends, they keep me looking good, and I know they're scared. I know they're worried."

No suspects are currently in custody. Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

"[It's] disheartening. It happens all around the country, and now it's come here. People are so quick to pick up a gun, and it's wrong," the man who rushed to the shopping center said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.