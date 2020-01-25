Local
Man Shot, Killed in Frederick, Maryland: Police

Witnesses reported two suspects running away from the scene

By NBC Washington Staff

Frederick Police

Police are looking for two people witnesses saw running from the scene of a deadly shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland.

Officials say around 10:30 p.m. Friday several people called about gunfire near West All Saints Street and South Bentz Street.

Officers found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police say. He later died at the hospital.

Police believe the killing was not random, but the investigation continues.

Authorities say other than witnesses saying they saw people running away, they don't have any other information on suspects.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

