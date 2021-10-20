Fairfax County

Man Shot in Falls Church Parking Lot: Police

Fairfax County police were searching a vehicle outside a Wells Fargo bank after the shooting

By NBC Washington Staff

A man was left fighting for his life after a shooting in Falls Church, Virginia, Wednesday, police said.

The man was shot in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Annandale Road about 6:15 a.m., Fairfax County Police said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were seen searching a light-colored Jeep near a Wells Fargo bank. The parking lot was blocked off by yellow police tape.

Jefferson Avenue was shut down between Annandale Road and Madison Place.

 The public is asked to avoid the area.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

