Man shot at hotel in Alexandria; suspect in custody

A man was shot and seriously injured at a hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, late Monday, police say.

Police were called to Hilton Alexandria Mark Center at 5000 Seminary Road around 11:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man shot in the upper body, Alexandria police said.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

A suspect is in custody. Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

There is no danger to the community, police said.

No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.