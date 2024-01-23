Northern Virginia

Man shot at hotel in Alexandria; suspect in custody

There is no additional threat to the public, police said.

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

A man was shot and seriously injured at a hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, late Monday, police say.

Police were called to Hilton Alexandria Mark Center at 5000 Seminary Road around 11:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man shot in the upper body, Alexandria police said.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

A suspect is in custody. Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

There is no danger to the community, police said.

No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

