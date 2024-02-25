Authorities extinguish man on fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC

A man is critically injured after he was on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon, authorities say.
Firefighters responded to a call for a person on fire just before 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of International Drive NW, D.C. Fire and EMS said.
When first responders arrived, they found that the blaze had been put out by the Secret Service, the fire department said.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the fire was extinguished. It was not immediately clear how he came to be on fire.
The Secret Service said its officers had responded to reports of a person possibly experiencing a medical or mental health emergency.
Investigators are focused on the car the man arrived in.
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
D.C. police were also on the scene.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.