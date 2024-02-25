Authorities extinguish man on fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC

A man is critically injured after he was on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to a call for a person on fire just before 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of International Drive NW, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

At 12:58 PM @dcfireems responded to call for person on fire outside the Israeli Embassy. Arrived to find fire extinguished by members of @SecretService Uniformed Division. 1 adult male transported critical life threatening injuries to an area hospital. #DCBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 25, 2024

When first responders arrived, they found that the blaze had been put out by the Secret Service, the fire department said.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the fire was extinguished. It was not immediately clear how he came to be on fire.

The Secret Service said its officers had responded to reports of a person possibly experiencing a medical or mental health emergency.

Investigators are focused on the car the man arrived in.

D.C. police were also on the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.