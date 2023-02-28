Man Kills Self After DC Officers Shoot at Him in Columbia Heights: Police

A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Northwest Washington, D.C., overnight after police officers fired at him while investigating another shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man, who was allegedly armed, matched a description of a person of interest after gunshots drew police to the 1400 block of Park Road NW about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Leslie Parsons said in a media briefing.

After the initial shooting, officers found bullet casings on the ground, but no victim, Parson said.

Officers saw a man near the scene who looked like someone they were searching for and verbally ordered him to stop, Parsons said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The man didn’t stop, and one officer announced that the man had a gun, Parsons said.

Officers fired toward the man, who ran away, according to Parsons.

Police encountered the man again near 14th and Meridian Place NW, Parsons said. Parsons didn't immediately explain what happened during or after that encounter.

A short time later, the man was found in an alleyway nearby, behind a residence, suffering from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Parsons said.

Police recovered a firearm and interviewed a witness who corroborated that the man shot himself, Parsons said.

Parsons described the man who died as a suspect.

The police department’s internal affairs bureau is set to investigate.

Officers activated wearing body-worn cameras, and video is under review, police said.

Anyone who witnessed anything relevant is asked to contact the police.

Police shut down 14th Street NW for hours while investigating.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.