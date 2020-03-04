Man Killed in West Springfield After Yearslong Fight Between Neighbors: Victim’s Mother

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in West Springfield, Virginia, and a 52-year-old man is charged in his murder.

Javon Prather died after being found shot in the 7700 block of Bedstraw Court. Michael Hetle, also of Springfield, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The victim's mother says the suspect was her son's next-door neighbor and that they had fought bitterly for years. Police declined to comment on what led up to the shooting and said they are investigating.

The shooting occurred at about 4:50 p.m. A neighbor said he heard at least seven shots.

Prather was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in the Maryland National Guard and shared his townhouse with his wife, his mother, Shabon Prather, said Wednesday.

Prather and Hetle had argued for years, Shabon Prather, said. She cited arguments over dog poop left outside.

Neighbors said the men had argued about loud music and people coming and going.

Hetle was taken to the county jail and was held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.