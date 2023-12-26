gun violence

Man killed in shooting outside L'Enfant Plaza Metro station

The man was shot on Maryland Avenue SW early Tuesday, D.C. police said

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man died after he was shot outside the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station in Southwest D.C. early Tuesday, authorities say.

The man was shot in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue SW just before 4:30 a.m., D.C. police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

Police said they’re searching for the shooter. A homicide investigation is underway.

Shattered glass could be seen at a bus station near the Metrorail station. The Maryland Avenue and Seventh Street station entrance was temporarily closed and later reopened.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

travel 45 mins ago

Post-Christmas travel rush underway at DCA

Washington DC 10 hours ago

How DC's first responders spent Christmas

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWashington DCSouthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us