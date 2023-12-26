Man killed in shooting outside L'Enfant Plaza Metro station

A man died after he was shot outside the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station in Southwest D.C. early Tuesday, authorities say.

The man was shot in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue SW just before 4:30 a.m., D.C. police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

Police said they’re searching for the shooter. A homicide investigation is underway.

Shattered glass could be seen at a bus station near the Metrorail station. The Maryland Avenue and Seventh Street station entrance was temporarily closed and later reopened.

Orange/Silver/Blue/Yellow/Green Line Alert: L'Enfant Plaza's 7th Street & Maryland Avenue entrance is closed due to a police investigation. The 9th Street & 7th Street entrances remains open. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 26, 2023

FINAL: Orange/Silver/Blue/Yellow/Green Line Alert: L'Enfant Plaza's 7th Street & Maryland Avenue entrance has re-opened. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 26, 2023

