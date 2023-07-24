Man killed in shooting on Glebe Road in Alexandria

Someone shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the middle of the day Monday in busy area of Alexandria, Virginia, police say.

Alexandria police said the shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West Glebe Road.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police blocked off a section of West Glebe Road with orange cones and police tape as they investigated. Numerous police cruisers lined up along the residential street in the Arlandria neighborhood, which is about 1.5 miles west of the Target on Richmond Highway.

The victim in the 800 block of W Glebe Road afternoon shooting has died.



Alexandria Police have expanded the scene, closing traffic on W Glebe Road in both directions. pic.twitter.com/s4MkdLf7Lm — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) July 24, 2023

No suspects are in custody and police haven't released any further information about the shooting.

Investigators are asking neighbors in the area to look at their doorbell surveillance videos and for anyone with information to contact them.

