PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Man Killed in Hyattsville Shooting

By Allison Hageman

A man is dead after a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Madison Street at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police tweeted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to find a suspect and motive in the case.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 866-411-TIPS.  

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

College Park 3 hours ago

College Park Community Volunteers Together for ‘Good Neighbor Day'

Veterans Day 15 hours ago

Prince George's County's Refurbished Peace Cross Rededicated on Veterans Days

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYHyattsvilleFatal Shooting
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us