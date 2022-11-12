Man Killed in Hyattsville Shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Madison Street at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police tweeted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to find a suspect and motive in the case.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.