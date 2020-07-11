Man Killed, DC Police Officer on Leave After Virginia Apartment Shooting

A man in Virginia was fatally shot Friday night in an apartment complex by an off-duty D.C. police officer.

Reston police say they responded to a call for a disturbance in an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Starboard Drive at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Daniel Matheson, 29, of Reston, Virginia was in the breezeway when a tenant of the building found him standing in his doorway.

The man in the apartment, who was later identified as an MPD sergeant, shot Matheson after he raised a firearm in his direction, the tenant reported to police.

Matheson was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The D.C. police officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Detectives said in their initial investigation determined that the men did not appear to know each other. The investigation is still ongoing.