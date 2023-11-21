Man hurt in apparent road rage shooting on Richmond Highway

A man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face inside a car in Arlington, Virginia, Monday night was shot during an apparent act of road rage along Richmond Highway, police say.

About 7:45 p.m., a BMW sped into the parking lot outside a hookah bar in the Lyon Village area on Langtston Boulevard, and a man in the car's passenger seat was found suffering from gunshot wounds, patrons of the hookah lounge and Arlington County police said.

One witness told News4 the man appeared to have been shot in the face. Officers helped the man before medics arrived to take him to a hospital.

Investigators said Tuesday the man and another person in the car were driving on Richmond Highway when a black sedan with two people inside pulled up alongside them and started an argument.

Someone inside the black sedan then started firing a gun, shooting the victim, in the area of Richmond Highway and Memorial Avenue.

The driver of the BMW then drove more than 20 minutes away, eventually stopping in the 3100 Langston Boulevard for help, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 703-228-4180, email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or give an anonymous tip to 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).